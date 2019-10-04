Sumter searches for trio accused of stealing thousands in electronics

Sumter, SC 9WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s office needs your help locating three people who broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

Deputies say on October second around midnight a brick was thrown through the window of a business on the 11 hundred block of Pocalla Road and three people stole about three-thousand dollars worth of stereo equipment.

If anyone has any information on this crime please call Crimestopeprs at 1-888-CRIME-SC