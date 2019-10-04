The fan favorite returns, McDonald’s McRib sandwich!

(CNN) — McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite!

Thursday the fast food chain announced the McRib will return to menus next week. McDonald’s first launched the iconic sandwich in 1981.

It features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

Not every location is getting the popular menu item. McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over 10,000 U.S. restaurants for a limited time.

The McRib could go on sale as soon as Monday, October 7th.