Flags at half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — As the nation remembers firefighters who have lost their lives while protecting others, flags are flying at half-staff in South Carolina on Sunday.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to have the flag at half-staff throughout the day.

In addition, Governor Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

During the day, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is honoring the memories of those lost at the 38th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmittsburg, Md.