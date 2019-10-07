NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Detention Center officials say bond is denied for a man accused of kidnapping his two kids on Saturday.

Deputies say Tommy Toland, 43, a registered sex offender, is accused of abducting his two kids from their mother’s home on Saturday, prompting an Amber Alert.

Officials say Toland threatened to physically harm the people inside the home and to burn it down with the people inside.

According to investigators, both kids were later found unharmed in a car in Calhoun County, while Toland was later captured in Calhoun as well.

Authorities say they issued warrants for Toland for burglary and two counts of kidnapping.

Toland is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.