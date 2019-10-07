CFD says fire is under control at Briargate Condominiums

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say they have contained a two alarm apartment fire at Briargate Condominiums this morning.

Officials say they responded to the fire just before 7 this morning and it has damaged multiple units in one building.

Authorities say out of the 12 units in the building, 10 were occupied while two were vacant during the fire.

According to investigators, at least one person was injured from the incident.

Red Cross officials say they will help out the families affected by the fire.

Columbia fire officials say over 40 personnel from their department and Irmo Fire’s department responded to the blaze.

Authorities say the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

