Four Holes Road bridge over I-26 re-opens after fatal collision in 2018

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say the Four Holes Road bridge of I-26 will re-open today after a fatal collision destroyed it last year.

Officials say on March 9, 2018, a loaded tractor-trailer veered off the road and struck one of the columns in the median of I-26.

Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Travis Hall, 46, who drove the tractor-trailer.

Authorities say the bridge was beyond repair and was demolished on March 11.

SCDOT says they used the design-build process, which allowed them to perform both the design and construction of the bridge of the bridge on a tight timeline.

Department officials say they’ve also completed two other bridge projects in the region as part of the Strategic 10-Year Plan.

According to SCDOT, three more bridges are planned for construction in 2021.