Local Living: SC State Fair opens Wednesday

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)– It’s State Fair time. Our Crysty Vaughan is here with a look at Local Living.

We are just two days away from the start of the South Carolina State Fair.

For its 150th anniversary the State Fair is going under the big top.

The free ‘Circus at the Fair’ will feature the globe of death, a high wire act , clowns and more.

Of course, there are some new foods at the fair, like birthday cake funnel cake, the double-dog corn dog, and chili mac attack sundae.

The SC State Fair runs Wednesday October 9 – October 20.

For more information just click here https://www.scstatefair.org/