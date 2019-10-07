New legislation targets nicotine amounts in E-cigs

(CNN) – There’s a new bill in Washington that’s taking on the vaping crisis.

The newly proposed legislation would cap the amount of nicotine levels in e-cigarettes.

The bill would restrict e-cig nicotine content to no more than 20 milligrams per milliliter to make them significantly less addictive and appealing to youth, mirroring regulations in the European Union that impose the same cap.

Right now in the US, no national cap exists.

Experts say high nicotine concentrations have played a role in what they describe as an epidemic of vaping among youth.