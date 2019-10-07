SC farms showing effects as drought worsens in the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Six South Carolina counties are in the “extreme drought” category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture Commissioner high weathers says “farms across many parts of the state are suffering the effects of hot weather and not enough rain.

The Department of Agriculture says they are getting reports from farmers of reduced crop yields, and dry pastures. More information will be available on how the drought has affected yields and livestock, once the harvest season is over.