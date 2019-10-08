Ben & Jerry’s, Dove maker to slash new plastic use by nearly 400,000 tons per year

(CNN) — Unilever announced Monday a pledge to reduce the amount of plastic packaging it produces.

The company is behind brands like Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Lipton tea and Dove soap. It promises to cut use of new plastic in half by 2025.

To achieve that, Unilever plans to use no more than 386,000 tons each year — down from more than 772, 000 tons.

The company said it will sell more unwrapped products and use more recycled plastic in its packaging instead.

According to Unilever, its products are used daily by 2.5 billion people in more than 190 countries. The announcement comes amid grim reports on how plastic usage is impacting the environment.

A buildup of plastic in landfills can contribute to the emission of greenhouse gases in the environment and contribute to global warming. Experts at the world economic forum also warned earlier this year that by 2050, plastics are expected to outweigh fish in the ocean.