New Area Code coming to parts of Columbia and Central SC

New area code for parts of the central area of South Carolina, which includes Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia is getting a new area code.

According to a release from the North American Numbering Plan Administration, new telephone numbers issued in parts of the midlands will have the area code 8-3-9.

If your number already has an 8-0-3 area code your number will not change but you will need to dial ten digits when calling a number in the area.

According to the release, ‘The South Carolina Public Service Commission has approved an area code overlay to ensure the availability of telephone numbering resources in a manner that is most efficient and least confusing for consumers, while

minimizing possible disruption to consumers and businesses.’

The new 839 will cover the same geographic area as the 803 area code.

All existing customers will retain the 803 area code and will not need to change their telephone numbers.

Ten‐digit dialing will be required by all customers in the area covered by 803/839.

Here is a link to the North American Numbering Plan Administration website https://nationalnanpa.com/index.html

