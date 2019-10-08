New facility in Berkeley County to bring over 60 new jobs to SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today the Governor’s office announced a new facility will bring over 60 new jobs and a $60 million dollar investment.

According to a release, A&R Logistics, Inc. a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation, warehousing, packaging, third-party logistics (3PL) and export solutions to the chemical industry, is establishing the new export facility in Berkeley County.

The facility is located in West Branch Commerce Park in Moncks Corner, S.C.

According to the release, A&R Logistics, Inc.’s new approximately 615,000-square-foot facility will use state-of-the-art equipment to offer a variety of packaging solutions and complete logistics services for customers shipping product out of the Port of Charleston.

The new facility is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Officials say if you are interested in joining the A&R Logistics, Inc. team you can visit http://www. ardoingitright.com/.