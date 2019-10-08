Dabo Swinney, Sean Pollard discuss FSU, lessons learned from UNC

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — After the Clemson Tigers were finally given a legitimate test in the fourth quarter for the first time in 2019, they’ve taken this past bye week to physically and mentally recuperate. Now, they prepare for another ACC test as the Florida State Seminoles travel to Death Valley on Saturday.

Today Dabo Swinney and offensive lineman Sean Pollard discussed where the team’s mindset was heading into week seven against the Seminoles.