Atlanta Braves’ Brian McCann to retire after 15-year career

Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann said Wednesday that he is retiring after 15 major league seasons.

McCann, 35, revealed his plans after Atlanta’s 13-1 loss to St. Louis in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

“This is it for me,” he told reporters in the locker room, saying he made the decision about a month and a half ago. “I’m going to go home and be a dad and play with those kids.”

The Georgia native began his career with nine seasons with the Braves and was named an All-Star seven times before moving to the New York Yankees in 2014. He won the World Series in 2017 after a trade to the Houston Astros.

McCann re-signed with Atlanta as a free agent last November to play for manager Brian Snitker, who was his manager at Double-A Mississippi when the Braves first called him up directly to the majors in 2005.

“Yeah, he knew,” McCann said of Snitker. “I’ve known him for a long, long time. He was my Double-A manager. Being able to do this with him as my manager is something I’ll always remember.”

A six-time Silver Slugger, McCann passed 1,000 career RBIs in his final season. He finished with a career .262 average, 282 home runs and 1,018 RBIs. This season, he hit .249 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 85 games.

“This is everything that I wanted to do,” McCann said. “I wanted to come back and get a chance at the postseason.”