Goodyear has listed its iconic blimp on Airbnb

(CNN) —Many sports-loving Americans can say they’ve spotted one of Goodyear’s famous blimps hovering overhead at a football game. Far fewer can say they’ve spent the night inside one.

Goodyear listed one of its blimps on Airbnb for three separate one-night stays October 22 through 24. But aviation lovers, be warned—the blimp will stay grounded during your stay.

Somehow, Goodyear squeezed a bed, a couch, two chairs, several tables, a potted plant and plenty of football knicknacks into the tiny blimp gondola, and it looks surprisingly cozy. The blimp will stay parked in an air hangar minutes from Goodyear’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio. Luckily, guests can stretch their legs in a wall-less entertaining space just outside, complete with a TV and open bar (it’s a good thing—Goodyear won’t allow guests to bring their own alcohol). Somehow, Goodyear squeezed a bed, a couch, two chairs, several tables, a potted plant and plenty of football knicknacks into the tiny blimp gondola, and it looks surprisingly cozy. The blimp will stay parked in an air hangar minutes from Goodyear’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio. Luckily, guests can stretch their legs in a wall-less entertaining space just outside, complete with a TV and open bar (it’s a good thing—Goodyear won’t allow guests to bring their own alcohol).