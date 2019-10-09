Richland Co. Fire Marshal rules fire at Briargate Condominium accidental

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire officials say a fire at the Briargate Condominiums is ruled accidental.

According to officials, The Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire started in space above an interior electrical room, which supplied power to the building. The exact source of ignition will go undetermined, say investigators. The fire has been ruled an accidental fire.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 2-Alarm apartment fire at Briargate Condominiums Monday morning. It happened at about 7 a.m. at the complex on Menlo Drive.

Authorities say out of the 12 units in the building, 11 were occupied and one was vacant. Eight families were affected.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire in part thanks to a firewall in the building.

About 40 firefighters from both Columbia Fire and Irmo Fire responded to the scene. Crews had to be cautious extinguishing this fire because of the roof.

The Richland County Fire Marshal investigated the cause of the fire.

Previous story: