SC Mr. Football Award finalists announced Wednesday

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl announced seven finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association selected the finalists for the 2019 Mr. Football award. All seven players will be recognized during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday, December 14, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, followed by the introduction of this year’s award recipient.

Finalists for the 2019 Mr. Football award are:

Noah Bell

Saluda High School

Undecided

Mikele Colasurdo

Chapman High School

Committed to Georgia State

Luke Doty

Myrtle Beach High School

Committed to the University of South Carolina

Rahjai Harris

Byrnes High School

Committed to East Carolina University

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork High School

Committed to the University of Tennessee

Duane Martin

Laurens District 55 High School

Committed to the University of Louisville

Tyler Venables

Daniel High School

Committed to Clemson University

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven former recipients have played or are currently playing in the National Football League.

“We want to thank our committee who came in to choose our Mr. Football candidates,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association. “We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of

South Carolina in a very positive way.”

The 2019 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will be played at Noon on Saturday, December 14, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Players chosen to compete in this year’s contest will be announced on Monday, October 21. Tickets can be purchased at www.TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com.

Former recipients of South Carolina’s Mr. Football award High School College:

1995 Jermale Kelley, WR Berea South Carolina

1996 Kyle Young, OL Daniel Clemson

1997 Chris Hope, DB Rock Hill Florida State

1998 Derek Watson, RB Palmetto South Carolina

1999 Mark Logan, QB Greenwood Georgia Tech

2000 Roscoe Crosby, WR Union Clemson

2001 Moe Thompson, DE Stratford South Carolina

2002 Eric McCollom, QB Camden Iowa

2003 Trey Elder, QB Byrnes Appalachian State

2004 J.D. Melton, QB Myrtle Beach Navy

2005 Prince Miller, DB Byrnes Georgia ,

2006 Malcolm Long, QB Gaffney South Carolina State

2007 Richard Mounce, QB Blythewood Charleston Southern

2008 Stephon Gilmore, CB South Pointe South Carolina

2009 Marcus Lattimore, RB Byrnes South Carolina

2010 Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Pointe South Carolina

2011 Shaq Roland, WR Lexington South Carolina

2012 Tramel Terry, WR Goose Creek Georgia

2013 Jacob Park, QB Stratford Georgia

2014 Matthew Colburn, RB Dutch Fork Wake Forest

2015 Tavien Feaster, RB Spartanburg Clemson

2016 Gage Moloney, QB Northwestern James Madison

2017 Dakereon Joyner, QB Fort Dorchester South Carolina

2018 Zacch Pickens, DE T.L. Hanna South Carolina