Two more arrests made in connection to fatal home invasion that killed one in Orangeburg

DANIEL-GOODWIN-JR Daniel Goodwin/OCSO

JOSHUA-DAVIS Joshua Davis/OCSO



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Two more men have been charged in connection to a fatal home invasion that left one man dead, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Goodwin Jr., 26, and Joshua Davis, 25, are charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Earlier this month, 34-year-old Brandon Brown was charged in the case with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The trio were charged in connection with the Sept. 17 shooting death of a 55-year-old Bowman man.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Dibble Street residence after receiving word that someone had been killed after a home invasion.

Investigators found the victim lying face up inside the home, according to the report, with a single spent cartridge casing on the floor nearby.

Witnesses told investigators they had seen at least one person and possibly more enter the residence prior to hearing a single gunshot.