Blue Bell recall issued after plastic found

(CNN) — If you have any Blue Bell ice cream in the fridge, check the production date before you eat it.

The company is recalling its “Butter Crunch” ice cream made in a plant in Sylacauga, Alabama on August 26th. The FDA website says pieces of a broken plastic may have ended up in the product.

The affected Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons were distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

As a result, Blue Bell is voluntarily recalling all the ice cream made there that day.

The recall involves half-gallon packages, with the production code 08-26-21-222.

Consumers who have purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, consumers with questions may call 979-836-7977, Monday–Friday 8 am– 5 pm CST.

Image-3_18 Image via FDA

Image-2_41 Image via FDA

Image-1_54 Image via FDA



