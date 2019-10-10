CPD identifies person of interest involved in suspicious fires in Old Shandon neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has identified a person of interest involved in the suspicious fires that happened last month.

RELATED: Columbia Fire investigating multiple fires in the Old Shandon neighorhood

Jonathan Hughes, 27, is charged with first degree burglary, petit larceny and hit and run unattended vehicle.

Hughes is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Hughes Timeline:

At 3:05 a.m., Hughes was captured on surveillance video driving erratically along the 200 block of Harden Street in a 1993 Nissan Altima.

This was the same car that CPD investigators initially deemed was a vehicle of interest in connection with the suspicious fire investigations. Hughes allegedly collided with a parked vehicle causing $1,000 in damages, left the scene and failed to report the incident to law enforcement.

Then at 3:25 a.m., Hughes is accused of breaking into the victim’s home without permission and stealing electronics. All items from the incident were recovered by CPD officers. The first suspicious fire occurred in close proximity to Hughes’ location approximately 20 minutes later at 3:45 a.m. at 3205 Cannon Street.

3205 Cannon Street | 3:45 a.m.

Small fire in the bed of a truck that was parked in the front yard near the street

Flames extinguished by the victim with the use of a garden hose

The truck contained miscellaneous items to include foam materials and trash

3218 Heyward Street | 4:00 a.m.

Home and two vehicles damaged by flames

3208 Heyward Street | 4:00 a.m.

Two trash cans damaged by flames

3530 Heyward Street | 4:25 a.m.

Boat cover damaged by flames

The fires all happened in close proximity to each other and investigators believe they are connected at this time.