Gamecocks unveil uniforms for Georgia game Saturday

The Gamecocks showed off their uniforms for the Georgia game Saturday in Athens, releasing a hype video through the school’s social media accounts Thursday.

USC will go with the white tops, garnet helmets, bottoms, letters and numerals against #3 Georgia.

The Gamecocks are currently a 24.5-point underdog to Georgia, but look to end the four-game losing streak against the Dawgs.