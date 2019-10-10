Instagram set to remove feature some users say reveals a litte too much

(CNN) — Instagram has removed a feature that some users felt revealed a little too much of their personal information.

The following tab allows users to see their friends’ likes, follows and comments.

The features original goal was to help people discover new content they may like, but would sometimes give users information about their friends’ private or embarrassing Instagram activity.

The company says it has already started removing the following tab and will be gone by the end of the week.