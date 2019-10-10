Local Living: Dishing on Oktoberfest and Restaurant Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s the most edible time of the year! Here’s Crysty Vaughan with the ‘dish’ in Local Living.

Foodies listen up now is your chance to try something new on the menu.

It’s Restaurant Week in Columbia.

The 11 day food festival allows you to experience all the different eateries in the Midlands and their specials.

Restaurants tend to fill up quickly during the week, so reservations are recommended.

Restaurant week runs through October 20th. For a look at participating restaurants just click here: https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/

OKTOBERFEST

From polka to bratwurst and sauerkraut, the sounds and taste of Germany are coming to the Midlands.

Oktoberfest at Incarnation Lutheran Church kicks off Friday at 11am.

A full authentic German menu will be offered, along with a biergarten.

The festival is free and is located off Devine street.

Oktoberfest runs through Sunday at 7pm.

For more information click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/