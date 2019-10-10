Local Living: Thursday Night ‘Spirits Alive’ cemetery tour

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to be spooked. Here’s Crysty Vaughan with a look at ‘Local Living’.

This Thursday, October 10, The Historic Columbia Foundation invites you to ‘Spirits Alive’

The guided tour runs from 6pm to 9:30pm and meets at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC.

The ‘Spirits Alive; tour features costumed tour guides, snacks and other Halloween activities.

Tickets run from $5 to $15 dollars.

Tours last about an hour and occur every 30 minutes.

For more information just click here: https://www.historiccolumbia.org/events/2019/2019-10/spirits-alive