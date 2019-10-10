Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Breakfast to dish out a good cause Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We’re serving up eggs and bacon for a good cause. Crysty Vaughan takes a look in ‘Local Living’.

Friday morning Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is set to host the annual Mayor’s Campaign against Breast Cancer breakfast.

It will take place from 6am to 9am at Boyd Plaza on Main street.

If you’d like to go, tickets are $10

All the proceeds go to Prisma Health’s Foundation for the Bosom Buddies Fund.

WHO: Mayor Steve Benjamin, City Officials & Staff, Prisma Health Midlands Foundation, and Local Volunteers

WHAT: Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast

WHEN: Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6 – 9 a.m.

WHERE: Boyd Plaza, 1515 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201

COST: Tickets are $10

Tickets are available on Eventbrite as well as at Boyd Plaza the day of the event.