Twitter admits they ‘accidentally’ used phones numbers, e-mails to target ads to users

(CNN) — The social media platform, Twitter announced it accidentally used phone numbers and e-mail addresses to target advertisements to users.

Users provided their e-mails and numbers for account security purposes.

the federal trade commission fined Facebook $5 billion dollars this year after saying it broke the law by doing something similar.

Twitter said it’s unclear how many people were impacted and that no personal data was shared externally.