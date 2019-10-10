USC riding wave of confidence into November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecock basketball team met with the media Thursday at Carolina Coliseum.

It’s a team that brings back three starters from last year and three of the top 5 scorers, including NBA prospect AJ Lawson, so there’s no shortage of confidence on the squad.

“We’re tougher than a lot of guards in the SEC,” said Keyshawn Bryant when asked about the strength of USC this season. “Stronger, bigger, faster.”

The Gamecocks come off a 16-16 (11-7 SEC) record, but have more depth than the last few seasons.

“We have a lot of pieces,” said Lawson. “We don’t have any egos, we’re all playing together, we have good chemistry. I think we can surprise some people.”

The Gamecocks tip-off the season November 6 against North Alabama at Colonial Life Arena.