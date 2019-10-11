Sumter deputies searching for man wanted for attempted murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators believe Tas’Je Spann knew the 17-year-old victim and fired at the victim due to a dispute. Spann would be facing attempted murder charges.

Police say there has been no indication of this incident being gang-related.

“Law enforcement does not know what is happening behind closed doors unless someone tells us,” Sheriff Dennis said. “We ask the public to tell us about threats and suspicious behavior and people so we can step in before something bad happens.”

Anyone with information about the death of Tas’Je Spann is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.