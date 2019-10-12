Gamecocks stun #3 Georgia in double overtime

ATHENS, GA (WOLO) — Statement made.

The Gamecocks, who came into Athens, Georgia Saturday afternoon as 23.5-point underdogs to the Dawgs, stunned #3 Georgia, 20-17, in two overtimes, marking the biggest win of the Will Muschamp era at South Carolina.

Parker White hit a 24-yard field goal in the second overtime period to give the Gamecocks a three-point lead.

Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship had a chance to send the game into a third overtime, but missed a 42-yard field goal, giving the Gamecocks the win.

Wide left! South Carolina takes down No. 3 Georgia in Athens! pic.twitter.com/Eg85pwbjiL — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2019

