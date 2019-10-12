Prisma Health hosts annual ‘Hearts and Hands Forever Walk’

A community walk for anyone whose life has been touched by the loss of a baby

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday October 13, Prisma Health will sponsor the 29th annual “Hearts and Hands Forever Walk”.

It will take place at 3 p.m., at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St., Columbia.

According to Prisma Health officials, the quarter-mile memorial walk is for anyone whose life has been touched by the loss of a baby, through either miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, neonatal or newborn death.

“The walk is a chance for families who have experienced perinatal loss to come together to remember their loved ones,” said Carol Tuten, Clinical Practice Specialist at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and one of the coordinators of the walk. “Our hope is that this event will give families a place to share their stories, learn from each other and gain support through the healing process.”

Organizers say participants will be invited to wear a ribbon of remembrance and nourish a tree planted 29 years ago when the first walk was held. After the walk, there will be a brief memorial service in the Riverfront Park amphitheater.

According to a release, Prisma Health is inviting parents who have experienced pregnancy loss or early infant loss to attend the support group, “Wee Remember.” The group meets 6:30-8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, 1501 Sumter St., basement level Seminar Room.

In the event of inclement weather, the alternative location will be Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Auditorium, 1501 Sumter St.