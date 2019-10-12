WATCH: Will Muschamp, players discuss emotional upset over No. 3 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp finally has his signature win as the head coach of the Gamecocks.

In a return to his alma mater, Muschamp led South Carolina to its biggest upset in nearly a decade with a thrilling double-overtime 20-17 win over the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

This is the second straight SEC win for the Gamecocks, who are now back to 3-3 after a disappointing 1-3 start.

After an emotional victory on the road, coach Muschamp and the players spoke to the media about how big this win was for the program.