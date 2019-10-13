Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in shooting Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A spokesperson from the Myrtle Beach Police Department says two officers were involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.

The Deputy Coroner says a 32-year-old Matthew Graham of Loris has died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

He says just after 2 a.m. Saturday, two officers were involved in a shooting near 65th Ave. N and Wedgewood Street.

The spokesperson says no officers were injured and they are okay.

The spokesperson says Myrtle Beach Police will review the incident internally.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will be conducting an independent investigation.

He’s asking anyone with information, photos, or videos to contact SLED at 803-737-9000.