Local Living: Boo at the Zoo and top ranked Halloween Candy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s almost time for Boo At The Zoo.

The trick or treating fun starts Friday, October 18 at Riverbanks Zoo .

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and more.

It all kicks off at 6pm friday.

If you’re interested you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

Boo At The Zoo runs through October 30th.

Click here for more information https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

(CNN)– If you want to make sure your trick-or-treaters are happy, you may want to grab a bag of Reese’s for Halloween.

According to a study done at Monmouth University, the most popular Halloween candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

However, the survey only had eight top-selling candy brands to choose from.

The list included Snickers, M-and-M’s, Hershey bars and Candy Corn.