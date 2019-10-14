Protestors vandalize Columbus statues on holiday citing slavery, genocide

(CNN) – Monday is Columbus Day but many communities across the country choose to celebrate the holiday as “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

Calls to change the name of the holiday have led to protestors of Christopher Columbus to vandalize statues of the explorer.

Statues across the country, like one in Rhode Island were covered in red paint, some with signs that read stop celebrating genocide.

Columbus Day celebrates the arrival of the Italian explorer, however in recent years, indigenous people and others have rallied against the holiday, claiming Columbus enslaved and murdered many indigenous people.

130 cities have legally changed the holiday to indigenous peoples day.