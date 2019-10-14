Publix recalling Deli White American Cheese over ‘possible’ foreign material

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-We have a consumer recall from Publix to tell you about in consumer news.

Publix has issued a voluntary recall of its “Deli White American Cheese.”

The grocery store says the cheese, made by the company Great Lakes Cheese, may contain “foreign material.”

The product was potentially sold in custom ordered subs from Publix and deli refrigerated cases in all Publix, says the chain.

The sell dates are October 3-11.

Customers who bought the cheese can return it for a full refund.

For more information check out the Publix release here: https://corporate.publix.com/about-publix/newsroom/news-releases/publix-issues-voluntary-recall-of-deli-white-american-cheese