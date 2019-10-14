State Fair strengthens security following Saturday’s stampeding incident

RCSD says no shots were fired Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Two nights after hundreds evacuated the South Carolina State Fair after hearing rumors of a potential shooting on fair grounds, fair officials are upping security to keep people safe.

A larger number of Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were visible throughout the Fair Monday, and some fair attendees said there were longer lines to get through security.

However for some, the impact of Saturday’s evacuation gives them pause about coming back to enjoy a day at the Fair.

“My son will be one next year next month and I would love to be able to take him out here and enjoy ourselves, but if I’m constantly worrying about what’s going to happen or if I’m going to get trampled or anything like that, it’s kind of scary and makes me not want to bring him here,” said Skylin Johnson, who was at the fair Saturday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a teenager was charged for his role in a fight that took place hours before people began to run out of the fairgrounds. Maj. Harry Polis Jr. says the incident was not related to the evacuation, saying the juvenile was being booked when the incident took place.

Even though some people said on social media that they heard gunshots, RCSD says there is no evidence that a shooting took place.

“There’s no property damage, there’s no shell casings, there’s no evidence at this time to support the claim that there was a shooting at the South Carolina State Fair,” Maj. Polis said.

Throughout the day, fair officials took extra time to make sure people going into the fairgrounds did not bring in any illegal items.

Some say this extra emphasis on safety will bring those scared off by Saturday’s events back to the fairgrounds.

“I just feel like if I can see them taking the proper steps to move forward, then I would feel a little bit safer to go,” Johnson said.

Nancy Smith, the General Manager of the South Carolina State Fair, released a statement saying she is grateful for the support of local law enforcement, and that violence has no place at the fair.

The South Carolina State Fair wraps up Sunday, October 20.