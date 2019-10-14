Study: JetBlue ranks as best airline for families

Southwest Airlines Moves Down to #2; Allegiant Air is the Worst

NEW YORK — According to a new study, JetBlue Airways lands the No. 1 spot for the best airline for families.

Airlines were evaluated on the factors that are most important to families traveling with children, including whether they offer complimentary seat assignments, on-time arrivals, early boarding procedures, seat comfort and size, available entertainment, kid meals and snacks, route network, mileage program rules, award availability, additional fees and services for unaccompanied minors.

According to The Points Guy, JetBlue Airways leads the pack for offering large comfortable seats, built-in free entertainment, unlimited free snacks, free Wi-Fi, the ability for families to pool miles together at no charge and an easy-to-use frequent-flyer program.

Full rankings:

JetBlue Airways Southwest Airlines Hawaiian Airlines Alaska Airlines Delta Air Lines United Airlines American Airlines Frontier Airlines Spirit Airlines Allegiant Air

For more information on the study, visit www.thepointsguy.com