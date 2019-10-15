AMC Theatres enters the streaming market with on demand service
(CNN) — AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the world, is getting into streaming.
The company is launching AMC Theatres On Demand, a digital movie service that will allow members of its Stubs loyalty program the chance to rent or buy from 2,000 films produced by major Hollywood studios like Disney and Universal.
Members will be able to download new films once they’ve completed a run in theaters, and will have access to a library of older films, AMC announced Tuesday. Films will cost roughly between $3 and $5.99 to rent and $9.99 to $19.99 to buy.
Much like Amazon Prime Video or Apple iTunes Store, AMC Theatres On Demand will allow its users to buy and rent films via its website and SmartTV and mobile apps. More than 20 million households are subscribed to AMC’s Stubs program, according to the company.
AMC Theatres also has a subscription-based ticket service called AMC Stubs A-List, which allows subscribers to see up to three movies per week for $19.95 to $24.95. The service was created as a competitor of another subscription ticket service, MoviePass, which was shut down last month.