AMC Theatres enters the streaming market with on demand service

(CNN) — AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the world, is getting into streaming.

The company is launching AMC Theatres On Demand, a digital movie service that will allow members of its Stubs loyalty program the chance to rent or buy from 2,000 films produced by major Hollywood studios like Disney and Universal.

Members will be able to download new films once they’ve completed a run in theaters, and will have access to a library of older films, AMC announced Tuesday. Films will cost roughly between $3 and $5.99 to rent and $9.99 to $19.99 to buy.