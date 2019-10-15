Columbia Fireflies mascot, Mason wants to spend Halloween with you

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Columbia Fireflies mascot, Mason is getting ready for Halloween and besides finding all the tricks-or -treats he can, he is also searching for someone to spend it with.

Children have the opportunity to enter for a chance to buddy up with Mason on Halloween night to go door to door with.

To enter, kids will need to submit a drawing of themselves with Mason. Whoever wins the contest,

along with their family, will be joined by Mason for an hour worth of trick-or-treating on October 31st, 2019.

If you would like to enter your child for a chance to win you can submit an entry including your child’s name, date of birth, address, and parent/guardian phone number and email address to Mason directly at the address below:

By mail send submissions to:

Attn: Mason

Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street

Columbia, SC 29201

By E-mail, send submissions to:

Mason@ColumbiaFireflies.com

All entries must be entered no later than 5PM Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Winners

will be notified Friday, October 25th.