Columbia Fireflies mascot, Mason wants to spend Halloween with you
Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Columbia Fireflies mascot, Mason is getting ready for Halloween and besides finding all the tricks-or -treats he can, he is also searching for someone to spend it with.
Children have the opportunity to enter for a chance to buddy up with Mason on Halloween night to go door to door with.
To enter, kids will need to submit a drawing of themselves with Mason. Whoever wins the contest,
along with their family, will be joined by Mason for an hour worth of trick-or-treating on October 31st, 2019.
If you would like to enter your child for a chance to win you can submit an entry including your child’s name, date of birth, address, and parent/guardian phone number and email address to Mason directly at the address below:
By mail send submissions to:
Attn: Mason
Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street
Columbia, SC 29201
By E-mail, send submissions to:
All entries must be entered no later than 5PM Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Winners
will be notified Friday, October 25th.