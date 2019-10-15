Columbia Police release sketch of possible suspect in overnight shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police have released a sketch of a possible suspect involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Columbia Police are looking for whoever shot a woman in the Reserve at Riverwalk Apartments last night. Police say the suspect may look like this: pic.twitter.com/yzA8IjWClK — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) October 16, 2019

Police responded to the Reserve at Riverwalk Apartments around 1:30 a.m. where a 26-year-old woman had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Initially, CPD officers talked with several people at the scene and collected ballistic evidence for processing.

The apartments are located at 4501 Bentley Drive.

The sketch, courtesy of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was devised based on initial witness information.

According to CPD, the possible suspect is described as being a slender black male with a thin mustache, possibly between 5’9” and 5’11” who was last seen wearing a dark hoodie.