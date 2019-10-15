Columbia Police release sketch of possible suspect in overnight shooting

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police have released a sketch of a possible suspect involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Reserve at Riverwalk Apartments around 1:30 a.m. where a 26-year-old woman had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Initially, CPD officers talked with several people at the scene and collected ballistic evidence for processing.

The apartments are located at 4501 Bentley Drive.

The sketch, courtesy of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was devised based on initial witness information.

According to CPD, the possible suspect is described as being a slender black male with a thin mustache, possibly between 5’9” and 5’11” who was last seen wearing a dark hoodie.

