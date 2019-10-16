Authorities: Hilton Head masseur may have secretly videoed as many as 50 clients

Martin Crocker, 46, was arrested Monday on a charge of voyeurism after a woman presented evidence to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that she was recorded while dressing following a massage.

After seizing several of Crocker’s electronic devices, authorities believe there are many other victims. However, there is no evidence that the videos were shared to social media accounts or websites.

Officials say Crocker was an assistant coach for the Hilton Head Prepatory School’s girls’ volleyball team.

If you were a massage client of Martin Crocker and are concerned that you may have