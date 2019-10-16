Football fan using sign to get beer, exchanges his wants for others in need

(CNN)— A small sign, has made a huge difference to children battling life threatening diseases.

College football fan, Carson King was able to give a $3 million dollar check to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The 24-year-old’s sign was featured on ESPN’s “College Gameday” show. Carson initially asked for beer money but after receiving more money than expected, he decided to use the money for something good.

After over 35 thousand people deposited money into his account, King now says he wants to start a foundation to help people in need.