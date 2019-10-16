Former Gamecock kicker signs with XFL team

After a brief stint in the NFL, former Gamecock kicker Elliott Fry is moving on to another league.

Fry was drafted by the St. Louis BattleHawks Wednesday during the XFL Draft.

Fry signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason, going 1-for-2 on preseason field goals. He was cut back in August, but signed with the Baltimore Ravens in late August before being cut by the team a few days later.

Fry holds the all-time USC scoring record and is regarded as one of the best to ever play the position at South Carolina.