Hiring! Kroger looking to fill positions at SC Job fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good news for job hunters. Kroger might have what you’re looking for.

The grocery store chain is looking to hire more than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions, at a one day job fair.

The job fair will take place at all Kroger stores in South Carolina, plus Georgia and Eastern Alabama.

According to a release, if you are interested you should apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and return to the nearest Kroger on Saturday, Oct. 19, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., no appointment necessary.

Here’s where to apply online: http://jobs.kroger.com