Lexington man arrested after exposing himself to woman in shopping center lot 

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — An Orangeburg man wanted for indecent exposure in an October 8th incident has been arrested and awaits bond hearing, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Larry Brown, 33, is charged with indecent exposure, failure to stop for blue lights, failure to obey police officer, operating an unsafe vehicle and two counts of reckless driving.

Brown allegedly exposed himself to a female victim in a shopping center lot in Lexington.

An anonymous caller assisted in pinpointing the location of Larry Britt Brown within Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department was able to locate and transport him to their local detention center.

Officers of Lexington Police Department retrieved and transported him to Lexington County Detention Center.