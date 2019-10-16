Local Living: Ballet with a Bite, plus Rhythm on the River

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab your calendar and let’s take a look at ‘Local Living’.

It’s time for the ‘Ballet with a bite’.

Next week, The Columbia City Ballet presents its annual Halloween classic ‘Dracula’.

Performances will be held on Thursday October 24, Friday and Saturday October 25th and 26th at 7:30pm.

You can get tickets at the Koger center box office.

For information on the performances just click here: https://columbiacityballet.com/production/dracula/

(video FILE) There will be music in the air in West Columbia on Friday, October 18. It’s the Rhythm on the River Fall Concert Series.

The concert takes place from 6pm-9pm at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater.

Friday, October 18 band : Radio Cult.

Rhythm on the River is free. For more about the concert series click here https://www.cwcchamber.com/rhythm-on-the-river-concert.html