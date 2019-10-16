Local Living: Vista after Five concert series

it's free concert time.

It’s the return of Vista After Five.

This Thursday, October 17, Tim Montana will play at the Tin Roof at 7pm.

The Congaree Vista Guild hosts “Vista After Five.” Admission is free.

If you can’t make it this Thursday, the Vista After Five concert series continues on October 24th.

For a look at the Vista After Five concert dates click here: https://www.vistacolumbia.com/news/vista-guild-announces-fall-2019-vista-after-five-lineup