Ready for a new gig? You could have one by Friday afternoon

Tyler Ryan learns about job opportunities at China Jushi USA

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–The job market is wide open, allowing job seekers and workers who are hoping to change their “situation” with many opportunities. Kiara Cancer with Extraordinary Headhunters says that fiberglass makers China Jushi USA are holding a job fair, looking to fill 30 positions in various aspects of production. Cancer says that many of these jobs start at over $15 an hour, depending on experience.

The job fair is being held Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Jushi office on Shop Road. According to Cancer, offers may be made on the spot, meaning you could start your new gig as early as Monday. You can learn more HERE.

About the writer:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook