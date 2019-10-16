Senator Graham continues criticism of Trump’s decision to pull troops from Syria, President responds

(CNN) – Senator Lindsey Graham is among one of the President’s closest allies who has adamantly criticized the decision to remove US troops from Syria. Wednesday in Washington, he stuck to his guns.

“Any commander in chief who gives territory back to the enemy that was seized by blood of our allies and our soldiers is doing a great disservice to the military,” Senator Graham suggested. “ISIS will most certainly reemerge. I cannot strongly criticize this decision enough.”

The President fired back at Graham later on claiming the Senator’s constituents in South Carolina support the removal of troops from Syria.

“Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers and fighting other people’s wars. I want to get out of the Middle East,” President Trump responded. “The people of South Carolina don’t want us to get into a war with Turkey, a NATO member, or with Syria. Let them fight their own wars. They’ve been fighting for a thousand years. Let them fight their own wars. The people of South Carolina want to see those troops come home.”