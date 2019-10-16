September 2019 Tied for Hottest September on Record

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says 2019 tied with 2015 for the hottest September on record globally. September averaged 60.71 degrees (15.95 Celsius), 1.71 degrees (0.95 Celsius) higher than the 20th century average. Temperatures on land were the hottest on record for September, with records going back to 1880.
This image provided by NOAA shows a global map indicating temperature deviations from the average in September 2019. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2019 tied with 2015 for the hottest September on record globally. September averaged 60.71 degrees (15.95 Celsius), 1.71 degrees (0.95 Celsius) higher than the 20th century average. (NOAA-NCEI via AP)